One Leisure gyms brings back equipment
- Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC)
One Leisure gyms in Huntingdon, St Ives, Sawtry, Ramsey and St Neots have now relaxed more of their Covid 19 restrictions.
The gyms have decided to no longer continue a one way in and out system, but are still encouraging customers to wear face masks and maintain a safe distance when walking around the centres.
Every other machine in the gym before July 19 was not in use, to help maintain social distancing, however all the equipment is now in use.
One Leisure is still asking people to not gather in groups and to continue to clean down gym equipment after use.
A spokesman for One Leisure said: “We will continue to use the pre booking system as this has worked really well with customers.
“There is no longer a need to queue up outside before your session. Where possible do not arrive more than five minutes before the start of your session.
“We will continue with some good practices including to have cleaning stations in the gym for customers to clean their machines before use.”
Most Read
- 1 Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Huntingdon dealer who stole from vulnerable man is jailed
- 3 Woman jailed for knife-point robbery
- 4 Delicious dessert shop 'Snix Snax' opens
- 5 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
- 6 Warning to Huntingdon residents about the legal use of e-scooters
- 7 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
- 8 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
- 9 Huntingdon man found with stash of drugs and cash is jailed
- 10 Brampton's 'fantastic' village fete welcomes 4,000 revellers