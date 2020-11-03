From midnight on Wednesday November 4, the UK will enter into a second national lockdown.

The Huntingdonshire Community Group’s Covid 19 Response Team has been supporting the local community since the start of lockdown restrictions in March.

The team want to assure members of the community that this support will continue during the second lockdown.

The Huntingdonshire Community Group’s Covid-19 Response Team assistance has been ongoing with shopping requests, prescription collections, advice, sign posting, essential chores for vulnerable residents, shielding welfare checks, a friendly ear for those who need a chat, as well as supporting local children with a range of treats, activities and IT equipment to assist with their school work.

Residents can call or text Councillor Patrick Kadewere on: 07546 432183 or email: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com they need support.