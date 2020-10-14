The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which oversees Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough and Stamford hospitals has had 245 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths is updated daily by NHS England.

It comes as the district was placed in Tier 1 – under the colour blue – of the new government alert levels which comes into place from today (Wednesday, October 14).

Local Covid-19 alert levels - ‘medium’ (blue), ‘high’ (orange) and ‘very high’ (red) were implemented Monday (October 12) depending on local infection rates.

Most places in England were placed in Tier 1 – apart for areas in Northern England and the Midlands were virus cases were higher.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council, urged everyone to continue to follow government guidelines.

She said: “While Cambridgeshire will be on the “medium” risk alert we know that infections have been rising in this area and we have no room for complacency.

“We must all continue to keep at least two metres distant from people we don’t live with where possible, with a minimum of one metre and extra precautions like a face covering when this is not possible.

“People shouldn’t meet up in groups of any more than six and should be regularly washing their hands.

“All these measures not only prevent people from spreading infection, it will also help protect against contracting COVID-19 in the first place.

“Anyone with symptoms must get a test and the best way for us to stop infection spreading, is to identify it quickly and help those who are infected. To get a test, call 119 or book online.”

In Huntingdonshire, it means there are no additional local rules (local lockdown).

People can still meet in a group of up to six people from multiple households. This includes children and applies indoors and outdoors, including private homes.

There are exceptions, for example if a household or support bubble is larger than six.

Where possible work from home and pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10pm. They are restricted to table service only. Face coverings must be worn, except when seated to eat or drink.

Face coverings must be worn by customers and staff in shops and public places or a fine could apply.

Primary and secondary schools are open, as are nurseries and childcare. If a school has coronavirus cases, local health protection teams will advise what to do.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We will be reporting overall figures of infections in education settings in the county to committee on a regular basis.

“Each school will notify parents when there is a confirmed case which may involve the temporary isolation of a ‘bubble’.

“Because of the excellent Covid-security measures that schools are employing, we can confirm that there are no schools which have had to close in Huntingdonshire which is tremendously important for the future attainment of children in the area.”

Three schools in Huntingdonshire have been affected in recent weeks and St Ives Town football team – who had to postpone fixtures after an outbreak at the club.

Manager Ricky Marheineke was among three to have tested positive for the virus with results of the tests on other players and staff not yet known.

They will not play any games until Friday, October 16, at the earliest.

Yesterday (October 13), a second pupil at Little Paxton Primary School tested positive for Covid-19, Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) confirmed. The students are now self-isolating and those in the same bubble, as per the existing process agreed by the local authority and Public Health England (PHE). The school will remain open.

Last week, a student at St Peter’s School in Huntingdon tested positive for the virus.

Christopher Bennet, the headteacher, said they are were working with PHE to trace the relevant contacts the student had within the school.

More than 40 children were sent home from Spring Common Academy in Huntingdon last month, after one child tested positive.

They were all in the same learning “bubble” and self-isolated.

In September, mobile testing sites were put up in the county, to help make it more accessible for people to get a test.

Even with the national helpline set up; one Hunts Post reader complained of being kept on the phone for 90 minutes when they tried to book a test.

Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed that there were no immediate plans to bring back mobile testing sites.

The drive-through testing sites remain at Peterborough (East of England Showground) and Cambridge (Milton Park & Ride).

The NHS are offering tests to patients who have a high temperature, new or continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

For more information on testing visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing-and-tracing/get-a-test-to-check-if-you-have-coronavirus/