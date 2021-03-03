News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Huntingdon man due in court for suspected drug deal charge

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:53 AM March 3, 2021   
Hunts police stepped as suspected drug deal was taking place.

A man is due in court today (Wednesday) after officers intervened a suspected drug deal in Huntingdon.

Neighbourhood officers from Huntingdon, arrested 34-year-old Brett Wooding, of Collinson Crescent, Sapley, in Coneygear Road on Monday afternoon after suspecting a drug deal was taking place.

He has since been charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine and arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

An 18-year-old woman from London was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of drugs and human trafficking. She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on March 30.

