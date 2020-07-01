A man is due to appear in court today (July 1) charged with offences that occured in St Ives, Papworth Everard, Hilton, Biggleswade and Potton.

Shane Smith, 36, of no fixed abode, is set to appear in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of burglary, attempted burglary and dangerous driving.

He is further charged with possessing an article for use in fraud, possessing a knife in a public place, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to incidents that happened between June 22 and June 29.