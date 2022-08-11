(From L to R) Rob Stringer, co-founder of Hector's House, George Downey and Cindy Downey during the walk to St Neots - Credit: Ste Greenall

A couple from Buckinghamshire have completed a 350-mile walk to remember the life of 25-year-old St Neots man Pat Kenny and raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

Pat Kenny sadly took his own life in 2020, and his half-brother George Downey decided to walk 25 miles a day for 14 days to remember Pat.

George and his wife Cindy set off on the Pacing4Pat350 marathon walk on July 31 from Pat's birthplace in Glasgow, finishing in St Neots last weekend.

Mr Downey, speaking ahead of the challenge, said: “Losing Pat encouraged me to train as a counselling therapist, and through this I had a chance meeting with Lotte Stringer, the CEO of the suicide prevention charity, Hector’s House.

"What she and her family are achieving in supporting and raising awareness for suicide prevention is so inspiring and has inspired me to do this walk to raise much-needed awareness and funds for such an important cause, which affects our society daily.”

Hector's House was set up by the family of Hector Stringer, who took his own life in 2011 at the age of 18.

Before embarking on the challenge, the couple completed a day's worth of walking on May 14, Pat's birthday, and April 14, the date of Pat's funeral.

Whilst completing the challenge, the route was organised to take the couple to locations also connected to Mr Downey's late father, uncle and grandfather.

As the couple walked down Crosshall Road, in St Neots, on the final stretch, Cindy told Ste Greenall of Black Cat Radio’s Full English Breakfast Show: “I’m feeling very emotional. I can’t believe we have walked that far. The insides of my two little toes are near enough down to the bone with blisters, but the end is in sight.”

Pat and Mr Downy's mum, Marie Kenny, had met with the couple at various stages of the walk as part of their “support team”.

She walked the final stages with the couple and said, “I am really proud of them both. They have put a lot of hard work in, and they just have so much determination.

"I think the St Neots community is absolutely brilliant...I’m just overwhelmed.”

Including gift aid on top of the donations from sponsors and supporters, more than £6,500 has been raised so far.

If you wish to donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/Pacing4Pat350.