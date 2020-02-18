A couple from Offord will be tackling the London Marathon in April in an effort to raise money for a mental health charity.

48 year-old Linda Hill and her husband Jeremy, 51, will be running the 26.2 mile challenge in a hope to raise £4,000 for MIND, a charity which aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

The pair, who live in Offord Cluny with their three children, have been training hard to complete the challenge on April 26, with it being Linda's first time completing a marathon.

Linda said: "Although I've done six half marathons, I always felt that it was only 'half' a job. As my 50 birthdays is rapidly approaching thought I would set myself the challenge of doing a full Marathon before then. Running does not come easy to me, but I am determined, and I will do it. As we have had issues with mental health, I thought this was the perfect way to raise some money for the very worthwhile charity MIND.

"I'm training six days out of seven. It's tough going, but I just get my gear on in the morning look at the training plan, get it done and over with. Running, karate and have recently started a exercise class once a week too."

Alongside the marathon, Jeremy, who is a member of Nice Tri triathlon club in St Neots, will be taking part in ironman style triathlon called, 'Challenge Roth' in Germany in July.

The challenge will see him take part in a gruelling, 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, then a full 26.2 mile marathon in under 15 hours.

Jeremy, who has completed three iron man challenges before, has said that this may be the toughest yet.

Jeremy said: "Although I've completed London before, this last year has been very difficult to get any motivation to keep going. So 2020 is going to tough but special running it with Linda. I've also set myself the difficult challenge of getting fit enough again to complete 'Challenge Roth' in Germany in July.

"I'm not sure if this is possible but I'm going to give it everything. If you can donate anything then I promise to not let you down."

To donate visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Hillfamilychallenges2020

Jeremy also owns Ware Centre for Dental Excellence, and is giving away discounted tooth whitening kits with all the money going to MIND as part of his fundraising. The treatements are £150 instead of £295 and all the money will be donated. To find out more call: 01920 460190.