Ken (right) and May Scanlan were perhaps one of the last couples to receive a card from the Queen after marking their 65th wedding anniversary. - Credit: Supplied by family

When Ken and May Scanlan marked their 65th wedding anniversary, they were thought to be one of the last couples to receive a card from the Queen which came as a shock.

“It was a total surprise; I could not believe it,” said May.

The couple from St Neots married on September 7, 1957 at St Paul’s Church in Ruislip Manor, north-west London.

They moved to Cambridgeshire four years later when Ken, now 87, got a job at a laundry in St Neots, and have lived in the town ever since.

And having received a card from the Queen a day before her death, May, 93, feels the prized possession holds a more poignant meaning.

“We cannot believe one day we get the card and the next day, she’s not with us,” said May.

“I loved the Queen - I think she was very motherly and has done a very good job.

“I am going to treasure the card for the rest of my life.”

