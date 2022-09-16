Queen's card for wedding milestone is 'total surprise' to couple
- Credit: Supplied by family
When Ken and May Scanlan marked their 65th wedding anniversary, they were thought to be one of the last couples to receive a card from the Queen which came as a shock.
“It was a total surprise; I could not believe it,” said May.
The couple from St Neots married on September 7, 1957 at St Paul’s Church in Ruislip Manor, north-west London.
They moved to Cambridgeshire four years later when Ken, now 87, got a job at a laundry in St Neots, and have lived in the town ever since.
And having received a card from the Queen a day before her death, May, 93, feels the prized possession holds a more poignant meaning.
“We cannot believe one day we get the card and the next day, she’s not with us,” said May.
“I loved the Queen - I think she was very motherly and has done a very good job.
“I am going to treasure the card for the rest of my life.”
Do you have any photos, cards or other memories of the Queen? Let us know – email: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more details.