A couple from Kimbolton have raised more £2,000 for a local charity by running the London Marathon earlier this month.

Alice Brodie and her boyfriend Matthew Alexander have so far raised £2,080 for Dreamdrops, a children's charity in Huntingdon.

It took the pair four hours and 50 minutes to cross the finish line, a time which gives them a “good starting point to beat for the next one”.

Alice said: “The atmosphere was incredible, with everyone being very supportive at every point in the race.

“It was great to represent and raise money for Dreamdrops.”

Alice and her twin, Robert, were born two months premature in November 1990.

The teams in the special care baby unit and Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital provided excellent care at a very scary time, and ensured the whole family were supported.

Chairman of Dreamdrops, Christine Luckham, said: “Huge congratulations to Alice and Matthew on such an amazing achievement.

"Thank you so much for raising money for Dreamdrops; it is through the passion and commitment of local people like yourselves, that the charity goes from strength to strength, and we can support so many sick children and their families.

“Dreamdrops are in the middle of supporting the Special Care Baby Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, which is undergoing refurbishment, so the money raised will be put towards fulfilling their wish list.”

If you would like to help Alice on her way you can donate via her Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alice-brodie,

For more information about Dreamdrops and how you can donate, please call, visit or email: • 07790 911541 • dreamdrops.dreamdrops@nhs.net • www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org • #CCSdreamdrops • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreamdropschildrenscharity - @dreamdropschildrenscharity - please like, follow, and share.