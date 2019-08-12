The new civic hub is expected to save the council £46.5million over the next 30 years by replacing the current Shire Hall headquarters which stands on a valuable site in central Cambridge. About 350 staff would work at the new hub, which is likely to cost the best part of £20million. The council's commercial and investment committee approved the move at a meeting in March after whittling down a number of potential sites in the county. It hopes to start work towards the end of the year and have the building ready for completion at the end of 2020. A council spokesman said: