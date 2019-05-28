Cambridgeshire County Council met on May 14 and discussed the results of a three-stage selection process that included a councillor working group.The merits of the four final shortlisted bids were debated which included their proposals on how the Castle Mound and the civil war earthworks, the site's major heritage assets, and access to them, would be protected or enhanced. Brookgate was agreed as the council's preferred bidder to lease the site and further negotiations will now begin between the developer and the council to agree the full terms, including the length of the lease - expected to be for a term of between 30 and 40 years. The county council hopes to move to a new £18million headquarters in Alconbury Weald, by the end of next year. Brookgate, which is responsible for the CB1 development and the developer of the area around the Cambridge North station, in Cambridge, has proposed subject to planning permission, a hotel and prime office accommodation on the site. The lease arrangement does mean the site remains in public ownership, confirming thr county council's commitment to enshrine continued existing public access to the site in the final agreement. Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: