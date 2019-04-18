Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence

Applicant: Country House Weddings Limited Premises: Holmewood Hall, Church Street, Holme, Peterborough, PE7 3BZ

Description of Application: Grant of new premises licence We have submitted an application for the grant of a premises licence to Huntingdon District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN. The record of the application may be inspected at this address during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

The licensable activities to be provided are as follows: The supply of alcohol from 11:00 hours to 01:00 hours each day of the week. Regulated entertainment from 23:00 hours to 01:00 hours each day of the week. The provision of late night refreshment from 23:00 hours to 01:00 on each night of the week. Interested parties and responsible authorities may make written representation to the relevant Licensing Authority by 9 May 2019 such representation must be in writing. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. The fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited. DATED: 9 April 2019.