District councillor for the Stukeleys, Tom Sanderson has said there are currently “lots of unknowns” around the proposal for the new homes in Ermine Street and he wanted to see a range of issues addressed before the plans progressed.

Cambridgeshire County Council will discuss the plans today (Thursday) at an economy and environment committee meeting, which could also see a new primary school, retail areas and play space built.

Cllr Sanderson said: “It’s a large development and, if it goes ahead, mitigation for traffic, pedestrian safety and schools will be key.

“I’d like to see more detail first and a more thorough transport assessment by the developers. [There are] lots of unknowns.”

County council officers have also raised a number of concerns in a report which will be discussed, including noise, green space and school provisions.

The report said: “The key concern in its location relates to noise from Ermine Street. It is recommended the location of the school in the northern part of the site could be re-positioned slightly, moving it a short distance away to reduce the impact of noise.”

During a public consultation held in July, residents raised concerns about the scale of the development, and the impact that it would have on traffic in the area.

The county council will ask the developer, Bloor Homes, for contributions towards secondary school provision in the area.

In a report written by executive director for the economy committee, Graham Hughes said 250 new secondary school places would be needed.

Mr Hughes said: “Pupil forecasts suggest that the number of children in St Peter’s School catchment is increasing and some expansion will be required. Therefore contributions towards the cost of expansion of the local secondary school will be required.”

Thursday’s meeting will give councillors the opportunity to discuss the officers’ report as the plan progresses. A final say on the plan is expected to be taken by Huntingdonshire District Council later in the year.

If approved, Bloor Homes says it will aim to start construction by summer 2020.