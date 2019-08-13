A new bid to build nearly 16 acres of retail, employment and business space, including an incubator unit to enable starter firms to develop, and a games area, has been launched by Greystoke Land. The land, near Tesco, off St Marys Road, already has a five-year-old outline permission for a mixed use business park. Greystoke has submitted a letter of intent saying it would develop the site if the plan is approved. Its economic statement, in an outline planning application to Huntingdonshire District Council, said the scheme would boost the area by £22.9m, and would create around 150 construction jobs, 140 retail jobs, 140 office jobs and more than 400 industrial/manufacturing jobs. Ramsey Town Council has approved the scheme unanimously and the district council's economic development (ED) department said: