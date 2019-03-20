The retailer applied for planning permission for a 1,7844sq m store in Needingworth Road in August last year, and the proposal was approved at the development management committee meeting.

Councillors gave the approval on the conditions that the developer would provide a contribution of up top £170,000 for the provision of a toucan crossing across the A1123.

Being built on land which was formerly part of the England Chicory ltd factory, the store will employ the equivalent of 50 full time members of staff and will also provide 126 car parking spaces.

Huntingdonshire District Council deferred the application last year as they needed more data regarding the traffic movements around the double roundabout system in and out of the proposed site.

The approval was given, with the conditions being that work should start within three years.

In the planning statement, Aldi said: “Our proposals strive to produce a design which does not try to replicate existing buildings or styles but is a more innovative and distinctive design of a high standard, making a positive contribution to the visual quality of the environment, as well as regenerating the site with a development that fits both visually and functionally into the surroundings.”

Further retail units are already in place to the south-west of the application site, hosting McDonalds with Subway, Costa, and a further unit currently under construction.

Aldi will be the third major retailer to submit plans for stores in St Ives, with McDonalds and Morrisons having opening this year.