The position has been vacant for two years and Cambridgeshire County Council has, so far, been unable to recruit anyone for the role at Eynesbury Church of England Primary School.

The school is in Montague Street on the corner of a mini-roundabout and the busy Berkley Street and close to a mini roundabout.

County councillor, Simone Taylor, who lives in the town, has been proactive about advertising the job but has not had any response.

"The county council has the position available, but are finding it very hard to fill. I have put the advert up in local shops and one of my residents has taken the advert to pass along and help make people aware, but we have had nothing," she said.

She added: "I know that residents have concerns on St Mary's Street and Berkely Street and speeding and the sheer amount of vehicles on this narrow road are the biggest worries.

"We have not got one single safe crossing point on this very long road. This is a school run and lots of children travel to school by feet, bikes and scooters on narrow pavements. The school crossing patrol is an essential part to helping the school children and adults cross this road safely. The road actually serves two schools as pupils from Ernulf also cross here."

The job requires someone for 8.15am till 9am in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon, from 2.50pm till 3.50pm when school finishes, in term time only. The county council is prepared to accept two people who may want to job share.

Crossing patrol service manager at the county council, Andy Swallowe, said: "The site became vacant two years ago and we have advertised but no-one has come forward, which is disappointing. It is a really busy road and a high priority site. We just need someone to do the job."

Applicants for positions that involve working with children are required to complete a DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check.

INFO: If you are interested in applying, contact Mr Swallowe on: 07788565502 or e-mail: andy.swallow@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.