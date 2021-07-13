Published: 1:52 PM July 13, 2021

In connection with Love Parks week Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) will be celebrating dogs’ love for parks and raising awareness of responsible dog ownership.

(HDC) will be holding a 'Paws in the Park' day at Hill Rise, St Ives on the July 17 from 10am- 3pm.

In the past 18 months dog ownership has increased by 2 million in the UK.

This July (HDC) will be focussing on people’s efforts to encourage responsible dog ownership around the district.

This will see the launch of (HDC)’s Dogs Die In Hot Cars campaign, whereby temporary stencils will be used within our car parks to remind people of the importance of not leaving dogs in cars.

There will also be an accompanying social media campaign to educate on what to do if you see a dog in distress.

With an increase in dogs, also comes an increase in dog fouling.

(HDC) are also excited to link up to the Lily’s Kitchen #PoopTroop Campaign, whereby throughout the month of July they will be trialling the use of poop bag dispensers to reduce dog fouling.

As part of the #PoopTroop campaign, Lily’s Kitchen has released biodegradable and compostable bags for use within their dispensers, which will be installed at Hill Rise Dog Park in St Ives and Priory Park in St Neots.

Executive Councillor for Operations and Environment, Councillor Marge Beuttell, said: “Each year it is a key reminder for residents of the dangers that leaving your dog in a hot car can pose.

“We initially began the Dogs Dies in Hot Cars campaign in 2019 and continue to spread that message each summer in car parks across the District."

(HDC) will also be joined by Wood Green and Companion Pet Care Services, they will be offering free community drop-ins so that they can tell locals about the free support services.

In addition, (HDC) will be hosting a virtual dog show through our Love Huntingdonshire social media channels, where residents can send in pictures and videos of their dogs.

Prizes from Lily’s Kitchen give your pet a chance to be part of (HDC)'s future social media campaigns!

To find out more go to:- www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/news/july-campaign-for-responsible-dog-ownership/