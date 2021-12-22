It is hard to believe that another 12 months has passed, and I am looking back on what has been another challenging year for us all.

I want to begin by paying tribute again to the hard work and diligence of the people of Huntingdonshire. Despite the hardships we have all endured during the pandemic Huntingdonshire residents have continued to play their part to keep themselves and others safe.

To help individuals, businesses and organisations recover, we have developed our recovery programme of work this year which is concentrated on key areas where we can make positive changes to the district and build resilience for the future.

I also want to thank our businesses for their fortitude and resilience. Throughout this past year we have committed to doing everything we can as a council to help residents and businesses, tailoring our support wherever possible.

With the Christmas break approaching and a surge in cases of the new Omicron variant, it is important that we all continue to do what we can to keep each other safe. Getting vaccinated is the best way we can protect ourselves, so I encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward for their jab as soon as possible – whether that’s a first, second or booster dose.

Stay safe and I wish you all a Happy Christmas.