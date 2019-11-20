His last day as leader of HDC will be December 4, where his resignation from the position will be effective at the full council meeting due to be held the same day.

Cllr Bull said: "It has been a great honour and privilege, not only to be elected as a district councillor, but to be trusted with the opportunity to be executive leader and to help drive growth and investment in the local economy. Now is the right time for me to step down to devote more time to personal priorities.

"Huntingdonshire is a thriving district and these are exciting times as we move forward to deliver innovative and excellent services for residents, in a challenging local government environment."

Cllr Bull, who has held the position since July, 2017, will continue in his role as a district councillor for his ward of Warboys.

A new council leader will be elected at full council on December 4.