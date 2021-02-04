Published: 4:00 PM February 4, 2021

I am delighted to have been invited to be a regular contributor to the newly relaunched Hunt Post and I intend to use these opportunities to update our local communities on what the district council is doing for the people and businesses of Huntingdonshire.

It is now the beginning of February and we are well underway with our plans for the forthcoming year. We have been agile and had to adapt not only our priorities but also our approaches to providing the vital services that our residents and businesses have required of us during what has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone.

The next few months will see many different projects come to the fore and despite the immediate focus on Covid related activity, we have also made good progress in several other areas.

Over the Christmas period, the Government announced that we had been successful in securing more than £3.7 million of Government funding to support the regeneration and resilience of our largest market town, St Neots.

This bid, which is part of a much larger multi-million-pound project co-funded by HDC and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority had to move at pace to meet the deadline and has the potential to be truly transformative.

I am very pleased that we were successful, not only because it allows us to kick-start the future prosperity of St Neots, but it also paves the way for similar projects that we have been preparing for St Ives, Ramsey and Huntingdon.

We have also worked to secure an additional £1.5 million of investment from the Combined Authority to support some more immediate term projects to help the recovery of our towns.

The district council has a complex role in planning for the future prosperity and community needs of the whole of Huntingdonshire, as well as ensuring that we can efficiently deal with the events of the present and deliver short-term priorities.

Our Covid response work continues to support local people and businesses as we also work on recovery plans and longer-term regeneration opportunities.

The Hunts Post has supported us in this, joining us in backing our local high streets through the Reopening Huntingdonshire and Think Local Campaigns. We will continue to support them as we work together to turn shorter-term recovery into long-term success based on investment and opportunity throughout the whole of Huntingdonshire.

Cllr Ryan Fuller, executive leader, Huntingdonshire District Council.