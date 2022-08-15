A social club in Huntingdon can extend the time it serves alcohol after councillors decided there was “no evidence” of the club causing problems in recent years.

The Montagu Working Men’s Club, in Hartford Road, applied to Huntingdonshire District Council to extend the hours it was allowed to sell alcohol.

Concerns had been raised by some members of the public over late night noise from customers if the extension were to be granted.

However, the application was approved by councillors after deciding the concerns related to “historic” issues.

The social club was previously allowed to sell alcohol between 11am and 2.30pm on weekdays, and then again in the evening from 7pm to 11pm.

The application was to extend this to allow alcohol to be sold between 2pm and 7pm to prevent the need to close the bar during this time and sell alcohol until midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings.

At a meeting of the district council’s Licensing Sub-Committee on August 11, the club’s secretary said the social club did not intend to open to those hours every Friday and Saturday, and that it would only be when an event was held in the function hall.

He explained that the club would have door staff working on those nights to make sure that people did not leave through the front, but left through the back exit.

He said: “I have been the secretary of the club now for 10 years, never in that 10 years have we involved the police, there were only two situations that were nothing to do with us. The club has been going for 125 years, we celebrate the anniversary on August 20, we are intending to have a family get together, a fun day.

“We are a community club, the idea is to keep people in the community. We are a social club, anyone in Huntingdon has the right to utilise these facilities, we have a fantastic garden at the back.

One of the members of the public who had submitted an objection spoke at the meeting. He said he did not object to the extended hours during the day, but that he “strongly” objected to “any disruptions later on Friday and Saturday”.

He said: “I have lived in my house for 35 to 36 years. When I bought the place I had no idea what the club was or what it did, only after I moved in the first Friday there were six police cars outside the property because of a problem created by the club and its attendees.

“Despite what this gentleman said, police turn up and are almost regular visitors to the club, three times a month could be more accurate.”

Councillor Steve Criswell highlighted that the incidents being raised were “very historic” and asked what things had been like over the last five years.

The member of the public said there had been no particular incidents he could think of over the last five years, but highlighted that there had been Covid-19 restrictions at times over the last three years.

Council officers also confirmed that no complaints had been received about the social club in the last five years.



