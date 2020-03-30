Environment bosses at Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) are urging residents to dispose rubbish in the correct bins to reduce the risk of coronavirus speading to staff”.

The council’s operations division has asked residents to “act responsibly” by not putting used tissues in their recycling bin - but making sure they are placed in their grey bin or blue sack.

In comes as the Government announcement earlier this week that all recycling centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough would be closed until further notice.

@HDCRecycles tweeted: “Please hold on to the items you were planning to take until they are reopened.

“During this time, we ask residents to act responsibly and not place these items into their grey refuse bins.

“This will take up space in the collection vehicles needed for general household rubbish.

“Used tissues and paper hand towels are NOT to be put into your recycling bin.

“This is now as important as ever to reduce the risks to staff.”