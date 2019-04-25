An artist's impression of what Wintringham Park will look like An artist's impression of what Wintringham Park will look like

The reserves matters application , submitted by CALA Homes, was approved by Huntingdonshire District Council on April 15.

The mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments forms part of the eastern expansion of St Neots and includes open spaces and landscaping, and connects with the wider Wintingham plans.

The application was approved with conditions that parking will be provided for each development alongside a method of demarcating the parking spaces.

The approval follows the granting of hybrid planning permission for the wider development in November last year, submitted by Morris Homes.

The larger plan is for 2,800 houses, retail facilities as well as leisure and health community uses and a new primary school.

David Hesson, group managing director of Morris Homes, said: “We have worked with Urban&Civic on a number of prestigious developments at Alconbury Weald and Houlton, near Rugby, and recognise the importance of quality of place, alongside well designed and well built homes.

“We believe these proposals will provide attractive homes for people to set down roots in what is going to be a great place to live.”

During the consultation period, St Neots Town Council recommended the application for approval, stating: “We would like to compliment Urban and Civic for the corporate design and including play areas and green space.”

The town council added: “We believe the development will enhance the east of St Neots and we compliment all involved with the pleasing design.”

Tim Leathes, development director for Urban&Civic, master developers of the Wintringham development, added: “This application covers an important part of the future development of the eastern gateway to Wintringham and St Neots.”