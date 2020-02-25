World Thinking Day is a day of international guiding friendship and has been celebrated by Guides since 1926.

February was chosen because it was the birthday of both Lord and Lady Baden-Powell, who along with Agnes Baden-Powell, (Robert's sister) founded the scouts and guides. World Thinking Day is enjoyed by 10 million girl guides and scouts in 150 countries.

The event, at the Jubilee Hall, in Eaton Socon, included Rainbows (age 5-7), Brownies (age 7-10), Guides (age 10-14), Rangers (age 14-18) and Trefoil Guild (18+) from the St Neots and wider area (includes the Paxtons, Kimbolton and Gamlingay) came together for an afternoon of activities put on by their volunteer leaders.

The theme of this year's WTD was Living Threads and was aimed at highlighting how by weaving different threads (people) together, the world can be stronger.

The girls were taken on a journey around the guiding world centres with games and activities designed to help them think about how they can make a difference to the world.

More guider volunteers are needed in the area, if you have some spare time and would be interested in joining the guiding family in any capacity, contact any unit leader or go though the guiding website.

www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/ways-of-volunteering.