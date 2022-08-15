Columnist

The cost of energy and food is so high now and with the children home from school for the summer, many people are now struggling to pay more for lunches and snacks and are worried about how they are going to put food on the table.

There are also lots of concerns from people who scared they are going to be left without any gas or electric.

The right thing to do is to reach out for support as there are things you can get help with.

For pre-payment meter customers, your energy supplier will be able to give you temporary credit if you can’t afford to top up your meter. They might add this to your meter automatically, but if they don’t, you can call them and ask them to do this.

If you run out of temporary credit, speak to your supplier to explain your situation. They may give you extra temporary credit if you’re struggling with living costs. There are other reasons why they might give you extra credit too, including if you’re disabled, have a long-term health condition, or you have children under the age of five. You’ll have to pay back anything extra you get, but you can agree how to do this in a way that you can afford with your supplier.

There is more Government support coming from October, including a £400 payment to help people with their energy bills. If you have a pre-payment meter, you’ll be given vouchers in the first week of each month from October, via SMS text, email or post. Make sure your energy company has your up-to-date details.

To help manage other costs, it’s also worth checking you’re getting all the benefits you’re entitled to. There are benefits calculators you can use online. On the Citizens Advice website, there’s advice on how to reduce living costs and information on other ways to increase your income.

The school holidays can be a really tough time and we know the food shop isn’t stretching as far. Contact your local council to find out what extra support you can get over the holidays. If you can’t afford to buy food, Citizens Advice Rural Cambs can help you get a referral for a food bank.

We know this is an extremely worrying time and everyone’s situation is different. Don’t struggle alone. If you need further support Citizens Advice Rural Cambs:

Contact: CARC Adviceline on: 0808 278 7807 , from Monday to Friday 9:30 to 15:30. Universal Credit Help to Claim line: 0800 1448444, for anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit .