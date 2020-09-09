Medics in the district say they are ready to face increased pressures in the upcoming months but are working with local communities to make sure they are prepared as possible.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “concerned” about a rise in coronavirus cases in the UK “predominantly among young people” last weekend.

In Huntingdonshire there were nine cases in the latest week of August 25 to August 31.

There were 959 total cases in the district to September 4 and 134 coronavirus-related deaths registered to August 21.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough clinical commissioning group (CCG), said: “Our local community can help support their local NHS in a number of ways. The first is to keep washing your hand regularly and maintain social distancing to keep Covid-19 infection levels down.

“The second is to look after your health and wellbeing by joining our BMI Can Do It movement and also ensuring you’ve got a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home should you get a winter cold or cough. And finally, if you are eligible, please do have your flu vaccination.”

People are also being reminded not to panic if they do feel unwell.

Covid-19 and the flu can cause similar symptoms. However, there are several differences between them.

The primary symptoms of Covid-19 are a cough, high temperature, shortness of breath, a loss of taste and smell and fatigue whereas the seasonal flu brings a fever (with possible chills), a cough, body aches and a headache.

A runny or stuffy nose, nausea or diarrhoea and a sore throat are not usually related to coronavirus.

People who have the flu will typically experience symptoms within one to four days. The symptoms for Covid-19 can develop between one and 14 days.

You can have a swab test to check if you have coronavirus by taking a test at a site and get a result the next day or by ordering a home test kit from the NHS website.

But this is only if you have symptoms or have been asked to get tested.

The nearest two drive-through testing sites are at Cambridge (Milton Park and Ride) or Peterborough (East of England Showground).

This week however there are mobile testing sites in St Neots and Huntingdon and elsewhere in Cambridgeshire.

The mobile testing site in St Neots is available in the HDC car park near the rowing club, accessible off St Anselm Place, PE19 2BH on Saturday September 12, from 10am till 3pm.

The mobile testing centre in Huntingdon will be available at the One Leisure Centre, from Wednesday September 9 and Friday, September 11, 10am till 3pm.

There are also two others available in Cambridgeshire at Chapel Road Car Park, in Wisbech, on Wednesday September 9 and Sunday, September 13.

Also The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely, from Thursday September 10 and Sunday September 13.

Turn up or to avoid waiting, book a test at: www.nhs.uk/coronavirus