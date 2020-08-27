Mark Stocks, 47, has been training daily for the walk which he will carry out with his friend Dean Burrows and fellow Covid survivor Graham Hillman.

Around £600 has already been raised on his JustGiving page.

The walk will begin at 10am on Monday (August 31) from the Waitrose car park in St Ives before heading to the market, then into Houghton, along the river and then to The Old Bridge Hotel before crossing over into Huntingdon and the George Hotel then finishing up at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Pals of Mark’s are also planning to cheer him on during the walk by dressing up as superheroes.

They will be following behind and parents can add a small donation to charity buckets to let their child get a snap with a hero - at a social distance - that could also be featured in The Hunts Post.

Mark said: “I’ve been doing really well with my training for the walk and managing to make it up to 12,000 steps a day.

“I’ve been diagnosed with ‘post-Covid syndrome’ too, which means my legs can feel numb and get pins and needles at times.

“But I’m determined to do my best with my walk.”

Mark will have support of a rollator on the day in case he does need to stop for a break.

It is hoped that a plaque, kindly donated by a fishing shop in St Ives, will also be erected near a remembrance tree in Hinchingbrooke Park.

Hunts Shopmobility also supported Mark on his road to recovery with the aid of one of their mobility scooters.

In May this year Mark was given a 50/50 chance of surviving the disease after he was admitted to intensive care at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

His family were told he may not make it through the night.

Mark now wants to make the most of his life after so many others weren’t as lucky to survive.

Just days before he had still been at work for the NHS and wasn’t showing any alarming symptoms other than feeling drained and having a slight cough.

To donate to Mark’s cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marks-hinchingbrooke-hospital-walk