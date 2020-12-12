Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown
Coronavirus cases have fallen to less than half of what they were in Huntingdonshire almost one month ago.
There were 47 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week of figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for November 30 to December 6.
The average area in England had 131.
Across the district in the week leading up to November 12, there were 125 cases - a spike before a drop in cases during the four-week national lockdown.
Huntingdonshire has seen 2,153 confirmed cases so far this year, with 143 coronavirus-related deaths registered to November 27.
It is thought the infection rate was much higher during the first peak in spring, but testing capacity at the time was too limited to detect the true number of daily cases.
The average number of daily deaths began to rise again in September, following the first peak in April.
