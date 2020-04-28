Police in Huntingdon take a 1 minute silence for all who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police Police in Huntingdon take a 1 minute silence for all who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

People across the county stopped at 11am this morning for a one-minute silence for key workers who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Known as International Worker’s Memorial Day, people across the county, including NHS staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Cambridgeshire police and the fire service paid their respects.

A spokesperson for Hinchingbrooke Hospital said: “After the silence, we clapped in celebration of all staff who continue to go above and beyond for their patients and each other.

Cambridgeshire police said: “This morning we took part in a minute’s silence to pay tribute to keyworkers who have died from Covid-19, as part of International Workers’ Memorial Day.

“IWMD is an annual observance that pays tribute to workers who have become injured, disabled or have died due to their work.

“The ongoing global effort to combat Covid-19 means that this year, the event has even more poignancy, as so many have paid the ultimate price to keep us safe.

“As a society, the best way we can honour such sacrifice is by continuing to follow government guidance, staying at home and protecting the NHS.”

St Neots Fire Service were also spotted standing outside St Neots Fire Station to observe the one-minute silence.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, joined the tribute at 11am.

More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus and many transport and other key workers.