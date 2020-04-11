Staff at St Peter's School supplied goggles and science equipment to Hinchingbrooke Hospital Staff at St Peter's School supplied goggles and science equipment to Hinchingbrooke Hospital

St Peter’s School collected 430 pairs of safety goggles and donated them to the hospital in Cambridge, providing staff with essential protective equipment during the pandemic.

The school, which is part of The Cam Academy Trust, also donated protective equipment to local nursing homes in Huntingdon and St Ives - including sterile gloves and glasses.

Christopher Bennet, headteacher at St Peter’s School, said: “Supporting the NHS is of paramount importance, with all of the members of our community applauding the work of all NHS staff.”

The decision for the trust to offer help with equipment came through Melbourn Village College deputy principal Niki Smith who had a contact at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Initially Dr Nik Johnson, a paediatrician at Hinchingbrooke, said the Huntingdon hospital had sufficient protective equipment so the offer was made to Addenbrooke’s and Melbourn’s initial supply of 157 pairs of glasses were delivered there.

Overall, The Cam Academy Trust’s secondary schools have donated more than 1,000 safety goggles to the two regional NHS hospitals.