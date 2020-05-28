Coronavirus infection rates in Huntingdonshire are not falling as fast as other parts of the county, according to the latest data.

In an important update from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) in the last hour, the council points out that more people visiting surgeries with symptoms does not necessarily mean an increase in cases.

But the concern is that infection rates in Huntingdonshire have “plateaued” and are not falling in the same way they are elsewhere.

In a statement, HDC referred to Dr Liz Robins, the county director of public health, who said: “Rates of infection across the East of England and Cambridgeshire as a whole are generally low, but Huntingdonshire infection rates have ‘plateaued’ and are not falling as fast as other parts of the county.”

HDC says those seeking help in Huntingdonshire are above the Cambridgeshire average - but these symptoms also occur in other illnesses, so it was difficult to draw firm conclusions.

Dr Robin added: “Although the Government has eased the lockdown measures, there are still strict guidelines in place to control the spread of the virus, which we must all follow. Coronavirus has not gone away, and, unless we follow the guidelines, infection rates will increase, leading to more illness and more deaths.

“If you leave the home to take outdoor exercise, you must stay at least two metres away from anyone not in your household. In addition, if you go outside to meet up with anyone not in your household, you can only meet one other person, and must stay at least two metres apart. It is still not allowed to invite visitors into your home, including friends and relatives.”

HDC Council leader Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “Based on this very clear health advice I would ask everyone in Huntingdonshire to understand that the recent relaxation of lockdown rules changes things only very slightly. The national test and trace system which was introduced today will help us isolate and quarantine cases - but there is no substitute for people all continuing to follow public health advice.”

Jo Lancaster, council managing director who sparked the social media warning, said: “If we all follow this guidance, rates of infection will stay under control, and the government may be able to make further changes to the lockdown measures.

“It will protect you, your family, your friends, and all the fantastic people in the health and care sector who are caring for our loved ones. If we ignore the rules, we will face a second wave of the virus and a tightening of the lockdown measures. We are reaching out to everyone to say - do the right thing to protect everyone in our district.”

Messages urging people to continue following the social distancing guidelines are being reiterated and translated into other languages to encourage people from all of Huntingdonshire’s communities to pull together to avoid a second peak of coronavirus - particularly ahead of a potentially warm weekend.