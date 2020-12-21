Interview

Published: 11:23 AM December 21, 2020

Our next ‘We Need to Talk...’ podcast tells tragic story of contaminated blood scandal. - Credit: Archant

We have released our next episode in our ‘We Need to Talk...’ podcast series – which focuses on the contaminated blood scandal of the 1970s and 80s.

It is available to listen to now for free on your podcast platform.

It discusses how thousands of NHS patients were infected with life-changing, chronic diseases, including HIV and Hepatitis, after receiving donated blood and blood plasma products.

MORE: New podcast tells story of how contaminated blood scandal ripped family apart

You just need to find a podcast platform or app that suits you and most are available via many different apps.

You can listen via our host Audioboom online at www.podfollow.com/need-to-talk

If you have an iPhone you can use the Apple podcasts app, which should already be downloaded on your phone, so search your apps for ‘podcasts’.

You may also want to watch:

Or use the digital music service Spotify by searching under ‘archant podcasts’ or ‘We Need to Talk...’

Podcasts are a great way to listen to discussions on topics that matter in your community.



