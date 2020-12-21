News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Interview

Our next podcast episode tells tragic story of contaminated blood scandal

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:23 AM December 21, 2020   
We Need to Talk...Podcast episode

Our next ‘We Need to Talk...’ podcast tells tragic story of contaminated blood scandal. - Credit: Archant

We have released our next episode in our ‘We Need to Talk...’ podcast series – which focuses on the contaminated blood scandal of the 1970s and 80s.  

It is available to listen to now for free on your podcast platform.  

It discusses how thousands of NHS patients were infected with life-changing, chronic diseases, including HIV and Hepatitis, after receiving donated blood and blood plasma products.   

MORE: New podcast tells story of how contaminated blood scandal ripped family apart

You just need to find a podcast platform or app that suits you and most are available via many different apps.  

You can listen via our host Audioboom online at www.podfollow.com/need-to-talk  

If you have an iPhone you can use the Apple podcasts app, which should already be downloaded on your phone, so search your apps for ‘podcasts’.  

You may also want to watch:

Or use the digital music service Spotify by searching under ‘archant podcasts’ or ‘We Need to Talk...’   

Podcasts are a great way to listen to discussions on topics that matter in your community. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigation into Tilbrook man’s death
  2. 2 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  3. 3 Driver 'gassed' during £300,000 lorry park robbery
  1. 4 Tributes paid to Brian Abraham on gloomy weekend for Eynesbury Rovers
  2. 5 'No more Saturday night unexpected and unwelcome announcements please' commerce boss tells Boris.
  3. 6 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  4. 7 Trust that oversees St Neots academy is to become School Governor Champions
  5. 8 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  6. 9 Police confirm dramatic cuts in PCSO numbers
  7. 10 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
Podcast

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus