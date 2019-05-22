A public consultation has been launched for a new motorway service area on the A1(M) near Sawtry, and residents are being asked to have their say about the proposals.If approved by councillors, junction 15 of the A1 would boast a new service station with shops including a Marks & Spencer Simply Food store, a Costa Coffee outlet, a fuel filling station, parking and electric vehicle charging points and a dedicated 24-hour provision for HGVs. The application, which is to be submitted by the company Moto, said: