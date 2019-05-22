An artists impression of what the new service station in Sawtry could look like An artists impression of what the new service station in Sawtry could look like

A public consultation has been launched for a new motorway service area on the A1(M) near Sawtry, and residents are being asked to have their say about the proposals.

If approved by councillors, junction 15 of the A1 would boast a new service station with shops including a Marks & Spencer Simply Food store, a Costa Coffee outlet, a fuel filling station, parking and electric vehicle charging points and a dedicated 24-hour provision for HGVs.

The application, which is to be submitted by the company Moto, said: "Moto are proposing a new motorway service area at Junction 15 of the A1(M) near Sawtry. It will involve a £20m investment and create more than 120 permanent jobs."

The proposed location for the service station is currently a derelict brownfield site which, if granted planning permission, will be undergo a multi-million pound makeover.

Moto is based in Toddington, Bedfordshire. It currently has 45 service stations located across the the UK and is believed to be the biggest provider of motorway service stations in the country.

A consultation is due to be held by Moto for members of the community to see the plans and comment on the application before it is formally submitted.

Taking place at Sawtry Village Hall, the consultation event will include copies of the proposals, and representatives from Moto along with technical consultants will be on hand to answer queries from visitors.

Moto said: "We are very keen to hear your feedback and we hope to be able to incorporate your comments into our plans before they are submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council later this year."

The application will then be viewed by the council's development management committee where councillors will make the final decision.

INFO: The consultation will be held at Sawtry Village Hall, 37 Green End Road, Sawtry, PE28 5UY, on Wednesday, June 5, from 3-8pm.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Send your thoughts to the Hunts Post, 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TB or e-mail editor@huntspost.co.uk.