Work began this week on Barratt and David Wilson Homes developments which had closed since the coronavirus lockdown, designed to prevent the spread of the disease, was imposed in March.

Now restricted work is starting at David Wilson Homes’ sites at Romans’ Edge in Godmanchester and at Warboys, together with the Barratt development at The Spires, St Ives.

They are among six Barratt Developments sites in Cambridgeshire where work is restarting as pandemic restrictions begin to lift.

Adam Knight, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, sub-contractors and customers.

“We have created a detailed set of working practices and protocols for employees and sub-contractors to ensure that we can reopen our construction sites safely, in a phased and measured way, which minimises risk.”

Work will be prioritised on plots which have already been sold and are at an advanced stage of construction. Sales centres and show homes will remain closed for the timebeing and customers are being dealt with remotely.

Barratts said it had developed a set of working practices which enabled sites to be operated safely and in line with the latest guidance from the Government, public health authorities and the Construction Leadership Council.

This included a nominated social distancing marshal being present to ensure compliance, changes to signs, compounds, site welfare facilities, accesses and walkways, which followed on from a pilot scheme implemented at one of its sites, There will also be induction, training and support for employees and sub-contractors.

Mr Knight said: “In line with our commitment to put our customers first, we will be prioritising the completion of those homes that our customers have already exchanged or reserved.

“I would also like to thank our employees who have been fantastic during this challenging time, both those who have worked hard to get us ready to restart and our employees who are not currently working.”

He said: “As a business committed to doing the right thing we have been supporting the NHS and our communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have donated PPE to local NHS services and defibrillators to St John Ambulance from our sites across the region and are working with charities and organisations to help local communities. We are also encouraging staff to volunteer and use their time to do whatever they can to help people during this difficult period.”