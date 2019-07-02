New research has found the public's idea of how to identify the problem differs significantly from that of doctors, meaning many people are missing out on help they need.New NHS data shows there were 2,240 hospital admissions for constipation at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in 2017-18. It was the primary reason for admission on 640 occasions, and a secondary diagnosis for 1,600. In a recent study, researchers at King's College London found almost a third of patients who were clinically constipated did not recognise it. It also showed that less than a third of people thought infrequent bowel movements were an important sign of being blocked up, compared to 41 per cent of GPs and around 65 per cent of specialist doctors. Dr Eirini Dimidi, lead author of the study, said: