Candidate Ian Gardener, who polled 1,255 votes, comfortably saw off a challenge from Liberal Democrat Alastair Henderson-Begg, who polled 365.

Labour candidate Nick Sherratt finished with 269 votes in an election turn out of 77.9 per cent, up majorly from last year when 36.65 per cent of the electorate went to the polling station.

Independent candidate Thomas Maclennan gained 235 votes and Paul Bullen, also independent, managed 89.

The by-election was called after former Conservative councillor Jim White stood down.

The result means that the political make-up of the 52 seat authority remains the same, dominated by the Conservatives who have 29 members, following the resignation of Jason Ablewhite.

An independent group is the second largest on 10 and the Liberal Democrats have seven. Labour has four councillors and there is also a separate independent member.