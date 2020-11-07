Work started at the park in February, but due to the pandemic, the project was halted in March.

Work started again in September and the team has planted apple and pear trees, raised beds, a pergola and put in benches, blocked paving and slabbing and a nature area.

Andrea Finbow and Matt Langley from Groundwork East headed up the project and guided a group of students through the course.

They commented that the students should all be extremely proud of themselves after achieving a Level 1 Award in Practical Horticulture. Due to the pandemic, the students were unable to have a celebratory event.

However, the Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Webb, did meet with each student and presented them with a gift.

Huntingdon Freemen’s Trust, Highways England A14 IDT, Urban&Civic and National Lottery Awards For All, provided funding.