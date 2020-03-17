Huntingdon’s newly-opened Coneygear Centre will remain in business while there is still demand from user groups in face of the threat from Coronavirus and regulations allow it to do so, town clerk Philip Peacock has said.

A number of users have already withdrawn from the £1m community hall, which opened on February 14, because of fears that meetings could help the virus to spread among elderly and vulnerable members of the public.

Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Association has taken the decision to postpone its quiz night scheduled for April 4 over concerns for members.

Brian Perrett, acting secretary, wrote to members saying: “The decision is based on advice received from Huntingdon Town Council regarding the possible temporary closure of the Coneygear Centre at short notice because of the situation regarding Coronavirus.

“This is a shame, but I’m sure you will agree that our primary concern must be the welfare of our members.”

Mr Peacock told The Hunts Post: “The twinning association cancelled the event. A number of other users have postponed events and it has to be remembered that may of them have members who are older and may be more vulnerable.

“Others have said they will carry on and the centre will continue to run until we are told whether we can open or not.

“If we are told we have to close there will be no choice, it is just the way it goes.”

The Coneygear Centre had its official opening ceremony in February and has been in operation for less than a month, replacing the old Medway Centre.

It provides a meeting place for a wide range of community groups.

A charity football match featuring a Tottenham Hotspur Legends side, hosted by St Ives Town FC on March 29, has been postponed because of the Coronavirus.

The Spurs side was to have played Houghton and Wyton veterans in the match to raise money for a number of charities.

Gary Clarke, St Ives chairman, said the match was now expected to take place in August or September.

St Ives town has already lost a number of fixtures because of the virus with just a few weeks of the season left.

“It is a totally unprecedented situation, we simply do not know what is going to happen,” Mr Clarke said.