Published: 2:50 PM October 7, 2021

Left to Right Malcolm Lee, Helen Turley and Clair Cooper from Cornerstone Care - Credit: Cornerstone Care

Cornerstone Care in Confidence in Huntingdon is celebrating 20 years of service in the local community.

The group provides confidential counselling for anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy or those in crisis. There are six trained counsellors and the service has recently expanded to cover Cambridge.

Helen Turley, centre manager said: “20 years ago Cornerstone Care in Confidence became a charity and operated a helpline whilst supporting staff and patients at our local hospital.

“In 2012 we opened our facility in Huntingdon to better serve women and their families facing an unplanned or crisis pregnancy.

“Our aim has always been to give women time, space and non-directive information in a non-judgemental, compassionate and caring environment.

“We always offer on-going support; whatever decision is reached.

"It has been exciting to see the growth of the charity who, amongst other things, run ante natal classes, post abortion support programmes and a baby boutique.

As well as providing a service, the group also does fund-raising.

"We try to ensure that all our fundraising activities are fun and engaging. These events have produced many friends for Cornerstone as well as raising essential funding.

“The community have been wonderful in proving supplies and equipment for our baby boutique where mums can shop for free for anything they may need.

“We are especially thankful to those monthly partners and volunteers who give faithfully each month, without whom we would not be able to keep the doors of our Centre open and the services that we provide available to those in need in our community.”

Malcolm Lee, Chairman of the Trustees said: “It is humbling to work with a dedicated and highly skilled team who make such a positive impact on people lives.

“Our aim is to continue to grow in line with local needs by developing additional resources and facilities which includes an ambitious project to provide a hostel enabling us to temporarily house those who want to continue their pregnancies but find themselves homeless as a result.

“We have a good relationship with Hinchingbrooke Hospital, local doctors’ surgeries, social prescribers, The Children’s Centre and many complimentary support organisations so that we are able to assist our clients through the tough as well as the happy times.”

Further information is available by visiting www.pregnancyadvice.org.uk or direct contact by email: info@pregnancyadvice.org.uk



