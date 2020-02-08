Police in Huntingdonshire have put out an appeal for information about a missing man.

Patrick Kenny, aged 25, was last seen in St Neots by the river.

In a post on Twitter, Policing Huntingdonshire have said Mr Kenny was last seen close to the river Ouse in St Neots at about 1.30am yesterday (February 7).

Patrick is described as white, about six feet tall and is of slim build. He has mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper and trousers.

The tweet said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Patrick's welfare and would appeal for anyone who has seen him or anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am to come forward."

If you have any information, call: 101 quoting ref 637 of February 7.