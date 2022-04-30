Fears are rising for the safety of Huntingdon man Dylan Healy. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Concerns are mounting for a Huntingdon man has been named as one of two British aid workers who have been reported missing in Ukraine.

Dylan Healy, 22, from Huntingdon, and Paul Urey, 45, were part of a UK non-profit humanitarian organisation called Presidium Network.

They are reported to have been captured by Russian military. The two men were stopped and seized at a military checkpoint south of Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine. They were attempting to help a mother and her children flee the region.

Mr Healy, a trained chef, was driving the car, according to the BBC.

Dominik Byrne, one of the founders of the Presidium Network, said: "Our concern for these individuals is that the Russians will paint them as British spies which is untrue."