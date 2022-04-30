Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Concern for Huntingdon man captured in Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:29 AM April 30, 2022
Fears are rising for the safety of Huntingdon man Dylan Healy.

Fears are rising for the safety of Huntingdon man Dylan Healy. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Concerns are mounting for a  Huntingdon man has been named as one of two British aid workers who have been reported missing in Ukraine.

Dylan Healy, 22, from Huntingdon, and Paul Urey, 45, were part of a UK non-profit humanitarian organisation called Presidium Network.

They are reported to have been captured by Russian military. The two men were stopped and seized at a military checkpoint south of Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine. They were  attempting to help a mother and her children flee the region.

Mr Healy, a trained chef, was driving the car, according to the BBC.

Dominik Byrne, one of the founders of the Presidium Network, said: "Our concern for these individuals is that the Russians will paint them as British spies which is untrue."

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of "several dog bites" at Needingworth

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Five suspected stolen caravans seized at Needingworth encampment

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A row of fire engines on a road.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Brampton: 13 fire crews attended thatched roof blaze

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Thieves stole a woman's purse inside Tesco, Sapley.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Purse stolen from woman in Tesco supermarket in Sapley

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Duchess of Gloucester with two Brington primary school children planting a commemorative tree.

Royal Family | Gallery

Huntingdonshire primary school welcomes royal visitor

Alexander Gilham

person