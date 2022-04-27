Old and new members of the Houghton & Wyton Community Shop celebrated their fifth anniversary. - Credit: HELEN BOOTHMAN

A village shop and post office that serves the parishes of Houghton and Wyton is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

New and original shareholder members who had all joined forces to buy the village shop with Post Office with the sole purpose of trading for community benefit came together for a celebration this week.

The shop is open for 364 days a year and remained open to serve the community throughout the pandemic.

"We served the local community, providing a safe environment, home deliveries and a range of more than 4,000 products," said Helen Boothman, chairman of Houghton & Wyton Community Shop Ltd.

"The results mean that the community shop is in a healthy position to face the challenges of price increases and product shortages which lie ahead. Our shop will continue to focus on supporting local producers and suppliers, maintaining price competitiveness so that all our shoppers know that by shopping at our shop is helping the wider community benefit."

The group recently held its first face-to-face AGM for three years and members took the opportunity to try some new wines adding to the extensive range, as well as bread and cheeses including a new jubilee cheddar and soft drinks.