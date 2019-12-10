The village of Grafham had been without a shop for many years so a group of like-minded people got together to form a committee and make the dream happen. Shares were sold to local people and grants were given from various initiatives.

Two paid managers run the shop with the help of a team of volunteers.

Alongside the village hall, pub and recreation field, the shop has become the hub of the community. Signposted throughout the village, it is widely used by the many visitors to Grafham Water.

Grafham Community shop is open seven days a week - Monday to Friday 8am to 6.30pm, Saturday 8am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm.