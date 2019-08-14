The shop, which was opened in November 2017 has applied for a premise licence meaning that it would be able to sell alcohol during the houses between, 8am-7pm during the week, 8am - 5pm on a Saturday and 8am -1pm on a Sunday.

The village was set up in 2017 after not having a shop for five years, and thanks to a fund-raising committee, the community shop opened.

It took three years for the group to raise the £50,000 that they needed with the shop being opened by the chairman of Huntingdonshire District Council, Richard West.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN