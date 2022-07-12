Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Sawtry news cabin owners given a fantastic community send-off

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:00 PM July 12, 2022
Jay and Vin with the gifts presented to them by members of the Sawtry community for their surprise send-off.

Jay and Vin with the gifts presented to them by members of the Sawtry community for their surprise send-off. - Credit: Zoe Whitaker

Members of the Sawtry community gathered together outside the Sawtry News Cabin to give beloved owners Jay and Vin Daddani a proper send-off after 30 years of dedicated service.

More than 150 people turned up at the news cabin on July 1 to surprise Jay and Vin on their last day before their retirement to say a tremendous 'thank you' for all their hard work in the village.

Jay and Vin were gifted with a card, bottle of champagne, flowers and £450 worth of John Lewis vouchers raised by the community, and another bunch of flowers from Sawtry Parish Council.

Members of the Sawtry Community raised £510, which they used to buy gifts for Jay and Vin.

Members of the Sawtry Community raised £510, which they used to buy gifts for Jay and Vin. - Credit: Helen Reece

Organiser Curt Boon set up the GoFundMe page on Facebook and said: "It was fantastic. We had a really good crowd turn up, and they were very much surprised as neither of them nor their son is on Facebook."

A message from Jay and Vin shared by Sizza Sistas on Facebook said: "Thank you so much for all the cards, flowers and presents we received last Friday and, of course, for all your custom over the last 30 years. It has been an honour to serve the Sawtry community."

Sawtry News

Don't Miss

Car driver

DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Josh Arbon and Richard England with St Ives Mayor, Cllr Philip Pope.

New business celebrates its grand opening in St Ives

Alexander Gilham

person
Covid masks being worn in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Council

Council calls for return to mask wearing as Covid soars

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Recent photo of progress on the new crossing at Kings Dyke

Cambridgeshire County Council

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon