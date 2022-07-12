Jay and Vin with the gifts presented to them by members of the Sawtry community for their surprise send-off. - Credit: Zoe Whitaker

Members of the Sawtry community gathered together outside the Sawtry News Cabin to give beloved owners Jay and Vin Daddani a proper send-off after 30 years of dedicated service.

More than 150 people turned up at the news cabin on July 1 to surprise Jay and Vin on their last day before their retirement to say a tremendous 'thank you' for all their hard work in the village.

Jay and Vin were gifted with a card, bottle of champagne, flowers and £450 worth of John Lewis vouchers raised by the community, and another bunch of flowers from Sawtry Parish Council.

Members of the Sawtry Community raised £510, which they used to buy gifts for Jay and Vin. - Credit: Helen Reece

Organiser Curt Boon set up the GoFundMe page on Facebook and said: "It was fantastic. We had a really good crowd turn up, and they were very much surprised as neither of them nor their son is on Facebook."

A message from Jay and Vin shared by Sizza Sistas on Facebook said: "Thank you so much for all the cards, flowers and presents we received last Friday and, of course, for all your custom over the last 30 years. It has been an honour to serve the Sawtry community."