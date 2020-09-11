More than £400,000 has been awarded to two community projects in Godmanchester to upgrade a nursery and expand the football club.

The town council was awarded £190,000 to support its plans to develop The Community Plant Nursery and a further £220,000 was presented to Godmanchester Sports and Football Association Trust.

It means that the nursery will see improved gas and solar electricity supplies to greenhouses and better access to the site.

The funding comes as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £5 million Communities Capital Fund launched in April.

Since its launch around 63 applications were received and there are therefore no further projects that will be approved.

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Graham Wilson, who represents Godmanchester, said he was delighted with the funding.

He explained: “The community plant nursery is a popular community asset within the town which sells plants and in normal times holds social events.

“The town council is developing this facility for the benefit of all our townsfolk, and is keen to upgrade the current infrastructure by improving gas and solar electricity supplies to greenhouses and poly tunnels.

“This project will also improve access to the site, particularly for disabled users, and provide increased capacity for bikes and buggies, to widen its appeal and meet our green aspirations.

“We will also look to develop a classroom on site to improve space for community meetings, particularly those with an environmental or social impact.”

St Mary’s Church in Godmanchester was also one of the projects put forward but did not receive any funding.

“This is mainly due to the request including a lot of design work to renovate and convert the church, rather than for capital build,” Cllr Wilson added.

The scheme was aimed at supporting projects that matter most to local people in order to make positive changes to the community.

Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities and partnerships committee, added: “This fund helps to create and enhance a good quality of life for all.

“We want this fund to help more rural communities to have the same opportunities to engage with services or activities that more urban places already enjoy.”