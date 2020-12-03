Published: 1:29 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 6:27 AM December 10, 2020

The winners of the 10th annual Community Inspiration Awards have been chosen and awarded for their hard work in the community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The annual awards were hosted by Chorus Homes in partnership with The Hunts Post.

There were six categories for the awards which are Good Neighbour, sponsored by Anthony Collins Solicitors, Young Achiever, sponsored by Softcat, Community Spirit (Individual) sponsored by T Clarke, Community Spirit (Group) sponsored by Aspen Build, Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Places Management Division and the Judges award.

The Good Neighbour Award was presented to Jan and Richard Peacock, who run a donation site on Facebook which has items donated then sold to provide a community foodbank.

The Young Achiever award was presented to Stuie Delf, aged 13, a pupil at Hinchingbrooke School, who ran 5k every day in May in memory of his little brother.

Stuie’s brother, nine-year-old Fraser Delf, died on January 17 this year. Fraser was born with a rare condition called Coats plus syndrome.

Stuie has raised more than £16,300 for EACH, he was congratulated by The Duchess of Cambridge - as well as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall during the same video call - Stuie also received a video message of congratulations from Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The Community Spirit (Individual) Award was presented to Maxine Welford, who founded a local Facebook group of sewists at the beginning of the pandemic that has 2,000 members. Hospitals found themselves with a huge shortage of scrubs due to the pandemic. Maxine’s Butterfly Legacy Project stepped in by making 8,000 sets of scrubs. They have also sewn thousands of washbags and face coverings, there are all handmade and given away for free.

The Community Spirit (Group) Award was presented to CARESCO a charity that serves Sawtry and nearby villages.

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award is Mike Baker, who was a housemaster of the Hinchingbrooke School’s Pepys House for 21 years – looking after a quarter of the young people passing through their secondary education there.

The Judges award was given to Ben Porter, from Little Paxton, who ran 53 circuits a day in his back garden, which equates to a marathon distance and raised more than £1000 for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.