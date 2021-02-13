Published: 10:45 AM February 13, 2021

There is always something going on in Little Paxton - that is the message from parish clerk Jenny Gellatly.

She said activities range from those catering for young children through to those for senior citizens.

“It is a very community-minded village and there is always something going on,” explained Mrs Gellatly, who said she found the community extremely welcoming when she arrived from Scotland 17 years ago.

“It is a very sharing community and people make the effort to make friends.”

Mrs Gellatly described the village as “wonderful” and said her job as parish clerk was the best she had ever had.

She pointed to the scores of activities which normally took place there outside the coronavirus lockdowns and said the parish council prided itself on the community playing field and children’s play area which had won a Green Flag to mark its quality, with a second flag going to the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

Cllr Jean Matheson, chairman of the Parish Council, told The Hunts Post at the time: “We are delighted to have won the Green Flag Award and are proud that the QEII playing field and children’s play park in Little Paxton has been recognised nationally.

“This is such a wonderful achievement. Open spaces play a great part in providing solace in the current Covid 19 climate.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The village has 35 separate groups which held their own activities, as do the two churches and there are also 121 allotments for those who want to grow their own and spend time outside.

The Paxfest dog show and fete takes place each summer and regular litter picks are held to keep the community tidy. There is also an autumn flower and vegetable show.

A socially-distanced autumn show was held last October and there were 220 exhibits entered into the show - with everything from giant pumpkins to cakes and side stalls.