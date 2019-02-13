Tesco is marking its centenary by offering groups in St Neots the chance to bag their share of a huge £100,000 funding pot.

As part of the supermarket’s anniversary celebrations, community organisations are being invited to share in the funding during two Bags of Help voting rounds. So far in St Neots, Bags of Help has awarded £116,740 to 44 local projects.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with Groundwork, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Throughout July and August the first of two special funding rounds will concentrate on groups delivering health and wellbeing benefits, with a particular focus on groups tackling cancer, heart disease and diabetes, in line with Tesco’s National Health Partnership.

Applications are open to all community projects bringing benefits across a region, with Tesco colleagues involved in shortlisting three applications in each area.

Customers are then invited to vote for which group they’d like to receive grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000, casting their votes using blue tokens handed out at checkout points.

Another voting round will launch in November, with even more projects sharing in the cash over the course of the year.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community, said: “In 2019 we are celebrating a century of delivering great value for our customers. And what better way to celebrate this occasion than by using our flagship community grant scheme Bags of Help to support even more groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Britain.”

Anyone can nominate a project for Bags of Help and Bags of Help Centenary Grants, and organisations and groups looking to find out more or apply should visit: www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.