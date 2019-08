Thanks to funding from Cambridgeshire County Council's Community Reach Fund, the project was able to start on the July 25..

Cllr Patrick Kadewere founder of Huntingdonshire Community Group said: "We felt there was a need to provide some structured activities for local children throughout the summer holidays, we didn't want cost to be a barrier to families taking part in the project so were able to source some funding for the activities"

There are 30 free spaces available each week with activities provided by Huntingdonshire District Council's Active Lifestyles Team, with free refreshments provided after the session ends.

There is still time to sign up to the project with sessions left to run on August 15, 22 and 29 at The Medway Centre. For further information contact huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com.